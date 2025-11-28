Former Juventus star Michele Padovano expressed his satisfaction when the Bianconeri secured the signing of Jonathan David in the most recent transfer window from Lille. The striker had run down his contract at the French club after several seasons as their leading scorer, attracting interest from many top European sides. Juventus were aware of the competition and acted swiftly to ensure they added him to their squad before another team could intervene.

Early Challenges for Jonathan David

David has not enjoyed the smoothest start to his time in Turin, with recent matches seeing him begin on the bench and only feature for limited minutes. As one of the highest-paid players in Serie A, expectations surrounding him are understandably high. Juventus had brought him in as a replacement for Dusan Vlahovic, yet the Serbian forward currently remains ahead of him in the pecking order. This situation is far from ideal for the club, and they continue to work hard to help David demonstrate the level of performance they believe he can offer.

(Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images)

Padovano’s Support and the Path Forward

Despite the slow start, Juventus intend to remain patient, and Padovano believes this is the correct approach. Speaking via Tuttomercatoweb, he said, “I’ve always liked Jonathan David. I was very happy with his arrival in the summer, especially because the Canadian is a striker who has consistently scored 20 goals a year in Ligue 1, so I think he can do the same in Serie A. I hope his decisive goal against Bodo Glimt on Tuesday can unlock his potential. He has all the potential to do well at Juve, despite a difficult start. Now it’s up to him.”

Padovano’s words highlight both his confidence in David and his belief that the striker’s recent goal could mark a turning point. Juventus will hope that this moment sparks a sustained improvement and allows David to develop into the reliable attacking presence they intended to bring to Turin.