Juventus has experienced considerable instability over the last two seasons, having appointed three managers in this short period, two of whom have taken charge this term alone. This level of managerial turnover is far from indicative of the stability that a club of Juventus’ stature should aim for. The situation could have been markedly different had they chosen to replace Max Allegri with a more suitable successor.

After Allegri’s failure to deliver trophies until last season, the club decided to part ways with him, ending his three-year tenure at the helm. On the surface, this decision appeared justified, as Allegri’s team had struggled in terms of consistent performance. However, the more critical decision lay in appointing an effective replacement to lead the team forward.

The club’s choice was Thiago Motta, a manager with limited experience and a reputation built largely on his one successful season with Bologna. This appointment, while intriguing, was a considerable gamble for Juventus. In hindsight, many believe the club missed an opportunity to bring in a more experienced and proven winner like Antonio Conte, who ultimately joined Napoli.

Conte with Motta

Conte, with his track record of success and ability to reignite passion and discipline within his teams, was seen as the ideal candidate. His presence could have brought immediate stability and results back to the Allianz Stadium. However, Juventus chose Motta instead, a decision that has since been questioned, especially given Conte’s pedigree.

Motta’s tenure was short-lived, and he was eventually replaced by Igor Tudor. This further raised doubts about Juventus’ decision-making process, particularly in their failure to bring in Conte when they had the chance. Marco Tardelli, in his column for La Stampa, expressed his bewilderment over this choice, stating, “We understood that sending Allegri away and not taking Conte was a serious mistake, a void that was not filled by either Thiago Motta or Giuntoli. It is useless to go rummaging through a cauldron full of names, the ones who can take control of the situation are them: Conte and Allegri. They know what is needed and they are useful for managing those who have nothing to do with football.”

While Conte would undoubtedly have been a better option given his extensive experience and proven track record, it’s likely that Juventus wasn’t ready for the controversies and the intense management style he often brings. His propensity for stirring trouble in the locker room and challenging club management could have been disruptive, even if it brought results. The club may have chosen a less contentious figure in Motta in hopes of a more harmonious atmosphere, but this decision has clearly not yielded the desired results. In the end, it seems Juventus may have sacrificed stability and success for a less turbulent approach, which is something they may now regret.