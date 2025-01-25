Former Juventus and Napoli star Daniel Fonseca has urged fans and pundits alike to show patience with Thiago Motta as he continues to navigate his first season as Juventus manager. The Italian giants have faced a challenging campaign so far, marked by inconsistency that threatens to derail their season if immediate improvements are not made.

Despite these struggles, Juventus remains competitive on multiple fronts. In the league, the Bianconeri have suffered only two defeats all season, maintaining an impressive unbeaten run. However, their inability to consistently turn draws into victories has left fans frustrated, as many believe the team is capable of achieving much more.

The true test of their resolve comes today, as Juventus faces Napoli in what promises to be one of their toughest fixtures of the season. This clash against Antonio Conte’s men will test not only Juventus’s unbeaten streak but also their credentials as title contenders. Thiago Motta and his players are fully aware of the magnitude of the challenge and have been working tirelessly to prepare for the encounter in Naples.

While Juventus’s performances under Motta have been uneven, Fonseca has emphasised the need for patience. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Fonseca highlighted the challenges Motta faces in adapting to his new role at the club, particularly amidst a backdrop of significant squad changes and injuries.

“Time and patience are essential to get the engine up to speed: Juve is still running in. Motta impressed me in Bologna, and I remain convinced that he will also make his mark in Turin. We need to calm down a bit: he’s new to Juve, many players have changed, and there have been serious injuries. The new project intrigues me, and I’m sure it will take off quickly,” Fonseca stated.

Fonseca’s words underline the importance of providing the manager with the time and support necessary to implement his ideas and build a cohesive team. Juventus’s new project, while still in its early stages, has the potential to deliver success if given the opportunity to develop fully.