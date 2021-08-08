Former Juventus star collects his 44th title with Olympic gold medal

Despite reaching the age of 38, Dani Alves is still enjoying his favorite hobby of collecting silverware all around the world.

The former Juventus right-back captained the Brazilian Olympic team in Tokyo, and led his side towards their second gold medal in a row.

The Selecao met Spain in the final of the tournament, and whilst the normal ended in a 1-1 draw, Malcom was the hero with an extra-time goal.

Although the age limit for the tournament was set at 24, Alves was amongst the three Brazilian players who are above the limit to be added to the squad, alongside goalkeeper, Santos (31-years-old) and defender, Diego Carlos (28-years-old).

The former Barcelona, Sevilla and Paris Saint Germain star was a vital member for his team, and has now won the 44th title in his illustrious career, according to Football Italia.

Alves only spent one season in Turin (2016/17), but he managed to add two titles to his trophy cabinet during that short stint with the Old Lady, winning the domestic double.

Although he amassed silverware wherever he went, his time in Barcelona remains by far his most successful, winning 23 titles during his eight-year spell, including six La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies.

Here’s the full list of the veteran’s 44 titles:

Barcelona: 23 – La Liga (6), Copa del Rey (4), Spanish Super Cup (4), Champions League (3), UEFA Super Cup (3), FIFA Club World Cup (3)

Paris Saint-Germain: 6 – Ligue 1 (2), Coupe de France (1), Coupe de la Ligue (1), Trophees des Champions (1)

Sevilla: 5 – Copa del Rey, Spanish Super Cup, UEFA Cup (2), UEFA Super Cup

Juventus: 2 – Serie A, Coppa Italia

Bahia: 1 – Copa do Nordeste

Sao Paulo: 1 – Campionato Paulista

Brazil: 6 – Copa America (2), Confederations Cup (2), Olympics, U20 World Cup