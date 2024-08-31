Manuel Locatelli has looked in brilliant shape in Juventus’ matches this season, and the midfielder is now being compared to Bianconeri manager Thiago Motta.

Motta was a gifted midfielder in his playing days, and his undeniable talent earned him moves to top clubs like Barcelona, Inter Milan, and PSG.

He was an intelligent player on the pitch, and those who watched him consider him one of the finest midfielders of his generation.

Now, he is aiming to achieve success as a manager and has started his tenure at Juventus impressively.

It seems he has transformed Locatelli, who is looking sharper and more involved in Juve’s matches.

During Max Allegri’s tenure, Locatelli struggled to make a meaningful impact on the pitch, which contributed to his exclusion from Italy’s squad for Euro 2024.

However, he now appears to be on the path to revival, and former Juventus star Domenico Marocchino has compared him to his current manager.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Locatelli looks a lot like Thiago Motta on the pitch. In fact, the player has been protected in this first part of the season. And before removing him, the coach will think carefully”.

Juve FC Says

Locatelli is a very talented boy, and the midfielder will shine under a good manager, which is why we have seen him do better under Motta at the start of the term.