Former Juventus star discusses Kostic’s potential impact in Turin

Former Juventus striker, Valeri Bojinov has commented on the potential transfer of Filip Kostic to the club.

The Bianconeri are reportedly close to sealing a move for the winger after his impressive campaign in the Europa League last term with Eintracht Frankfurt.

The winger has been the subject of interest from Juve and West Ham, but it seems the English club has given up on adding him to their squad.

This has left Juve with a very good chance of adding him to their group and now Bojinov believes he will bring a lot of value to the Bianconeri team.

He hailed the versatility of the Serbian and insists he will make a difference on the Juve team.

Bojinov said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Kostic can play in many forms, in a 3-5-2 he would be able to do the whole range. If Juventus catches him he will make a big blow, seeing his last years he has been able to make a big difference in Frankfurt, but also in the Serbian national team.

“When you arrive in a great team like Juve, you are one of many: you leave, then those who do well play.”

Juve FC Says

A move for Kostic makes sense because we need more quality in our attack and he seems like a player who can deliver that to us.

The arrival of Angel di Maria strengthens us and the addition of Kostic means we have even more attacking threats.

Hopefully, he will not take too long to start showing his qualities.