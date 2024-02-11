Juventus needs to return to winning ways when they face Udinese in their next game. This is important after they dropped significant points in their last two league matches.

Udinese is working hard to avoid being pushed further into relegation trouble, and they also see the game as a fixture they cannot lose.

Juve will be keen on making a statement, and failure to earn all three points could be the beginning of the end of their title challenge.

Inter Milan looks so strong and showed their superiority to everyone in the league when they faced AS Roma yesterday.

Juve knows they have to win, and Udinese will want to upset the odds, so former Bianconeri player Luigi De Agostini expects a tough game for both opponents.

He explains, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“It will be a tough match. Juve is condemned to win if they want to remain tied to Inter: there are no alternatives. Udinese, however, must also score points to avoid being sucked into the fight to avoid relegation. No mistakes allowed for both. Juventus must not give up, the championship is still long and in the past we have seen many teams lose points along the way.

“Furthermore, Inter will have the Champions League which will take away a lot of physical and mental energy. This is why the Bianconeri must immediately put the defeat at San Siro behind them and start again strong.”

Juve FC Says

We have one of the strongest teams in Europe and are certainly several levels above Udinese.

However, fixtures like this are tricky, and Udinese knows we are struggling mentally following our results in the last two matches.

The boys must step up from the first minute and show why we are one of the favourites to win the league.