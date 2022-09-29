Former Juventus star expects Chiesa’s return to help Vlahovic

Former Juventus star Darko Kovacevic has commented on their recent struggles to get the best from Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian remains one of the best strikers in the world and he has been a key player for Juve.

However, he is yet to be as prolific as he was at Fiorentina since he moved to Juve.

He often cuts a lonely figure in the Bianconeri’s matches this season and that is a key reason they cannot buy a win.

However, when he goes to the Serbian national team, he is a different player.

In the last international window, he shone for his nation and was more involved in their overall game.

Juve fans wonder why he cannot be that good when he wears their shirt.

Kovacevic believes it is only a matter of time before he comes good, and he says the striker will benefit more when Federico Chiesa returns to the team from injury.

He said via Il Bianconero:

“It is undeniable that Juve was not served properly, but soon there will be more quality players to help him. I think of Chiesa, which gives speed to attacks. And he will be more serene.

“Let’s not forget that the pressures on Juve are exceptional. I remember that in my first year we lost to Lecce. Moggi, Bettega and Giraudo called up the whole team: it was just a match, but for Juve it was not acceptable.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is an impressive player who will improve our all-around game. However, we shouldn’t be relying on one player to make us better.

Everyone in the squad should deliver so well that the team will not miss any individual that is unavailable to play.