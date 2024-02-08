Juventus is poised to face Udinese in their upcoming fixture, with expectations high for a return to winning form for the Bianconeri.

Following a disappointing loss to Inter Milan in their previous match, Max Allegri’s side suffered a setback in their pursuit of the Serie A title. Dropping five points in their last two league games underscores the importance of securing a victory against Udinese.

The significance of this encounter is magnified by the fact that both clubs clashed earlier in the season. For Udinese, the match represents an opportunity to improve their position in the league standings, while Juventus aims to reignite their title challenge and narrow the gap with Inter Milan at the summit.

Former Juventus player Giuliano Giannichedda anticipates a determined performance from Juventus, fueled by a desire to rectify their recent defeat to Inter Milan. As such, Juventus is expected to approach the match against Udinese with determination and a sense of urgency, aiming to secure a crucial victory and regain momentum in their pursuit of Serie A success.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juve will be angry at the defeat suffered against Inter, while Udinese will arrive in Turin with the need to score points to lift their ranking, but it won’t be easy, because I expect Juve to be focused and eager to resume their path.”

Juve FC Says

We have to get back to winning, and if we get any other result in the match against Udinese, we have to forget about winning the title.