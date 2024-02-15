Former Juventus player Emanuele Giaccherini has expressed admiration for Kenan Yildiz, who has emerged as a significant player for the Bianconeri in the current season. Yildiz had been making a notable impact on the pitch for Juventus’s youth teams and had been pushing for inclusion in the first team.

Despite Yildiz’s promising performances, Juventus opted to give him starts only at the end of the previous year. Since then, the young player has seized the opportunity and impressed consistently. Yildiz is considered a rising star, and Juventus considers itself fortunate to have him as part of their squad.

While Yildiz has been utilised as an alternative to players like Federico Chiesa or Dusan Vlahovic, his emergence signifies a promising future for the young talent within the Juventus ranks.

Giaccherini believes the three of them could start together and explains, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The coach is Allegri, but I would have Yildiz and Chiesa play behind Vlahovic. I like Yildiz a lot, finding such a strong 18-year-old is difficult: he has personality, technical quality, he plays with the team…”.

Juve FC Says

Yildiz has just broken into our first team and is already showing great form on the pitch which is a superb piece of news.

But he needs to stay humble and focused on his development at the club because he is just at the start of his career and has so much hype around him.