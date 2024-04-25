Former Juventus star Alen Boksic has revealed what it feels like to win or lose as a Juventus player.

The Croatian was with the Bianconeri during the 1996/1997 season and won Serie A.

He was also part of the squad that reached the final of the Champions League that season. His time at both Juventus and Lazio established him as one of the best Serie A imports.

He knows all too well that Juve is a top club where winning is a must and understands how the current group feels as they struggle to earn victories consistently.

Max Allegri’s side will be keen to win the Italian Cup, but their inconsistent league form will leave the players unsatisfied each time they fail to win, Boksic reveals.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“If I think about Juve, the first image is the Champions League final lost against Borussia Dortmund. At Juve, when you win, it’s a relief and it seems normal to you. Defeats, on the other hand, are a big blow, and for this reason, they stick with you.”

Juve FC Says

We are the biggest club in Italian football, so everyone who plays for the team knows that winning is essential to maintaining that reputation.