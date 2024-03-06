Juventus is pondering the future of Max Allegri as the team has not achieved stability since his return to the club in 2021.

Allegri came back to Turin as one of the most-wanted managers in the world, with Real Madrid offering him a contract. However, his second spell in Turin has not been as successful as he or the club would have wanted.

Allegri would love to stay and backs himself to redeem his image in the second half of this campaign. However, he also needs to deliver this term to give the club a reason to trust him for one more campaign.

Despite calls from fans for his sacking, Allegri has received backing from one of the Bianconeri’s former players, as Mark Iuliano believes there is no better coach out there for the job.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Napoli it was a good match because Juve created a lot and achieved little, unlike previous months when they produced little, but scored. There is always the downside. In times like these you have to be very careful. Who wouldn’t like to see a 4-3-3 with Chiesa, Yildiz and Vlahovic up front? But you have to be supported and Juve now has big squad problems with injured people, suspended players, some maybe not in good condition. Allegri cannot be praised one day, put on the scaffold one day.

“You have to be balanced. We would all always like to win and play well because Juve is used to this, but now I can’t find coaches capable of doing better than Max in this situation.”

Allegri did well in his first spell, but there has been no improvement on the team since he returned, as Andrea Pirlo’s side was even better than the current Bianconeri team.