Max Allegri is facing increasing calls for his sacking as Juventus continues to struggle to secure results.

The coach was regarded as one of the best in the world during his initial tenure at the club, prompting Juventus to bring him back in 2021.

However, the decision to reappoint him is now likely being regretted, as his second stint has been disappointing.

Despite being given three seasons to turn things around, Allegri’s side has performed poorly over the last two months, putting their Champions League qualification at risk, which would be disastrous for the club.

With Juventus eager to ensure their return to the Champions League, former player Mark Iuliano suggests that the time has come to replace Allegri.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Sometimes cycles end, but even coaches who have won a lot sometimes leave because the environment needs to renew itself and find other paths. You can certainly do the rejuvenation project, but not of the coat of arms of these teams, you also have to understand which club you are in. Juve is one of the most important teams in the world, you have to rejuvenate but you also have to give young people the opportunity to express themselves to the fullest and achieve results.”

Juve FC Says

We have trusted Allegri with more than enough time to change things at the Allianz Stadium, but the Bianconeri manager has not done so.

Even he knows he has to leave if this season ends with no trophies and no Champions League football.