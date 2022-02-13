Former Juventus star insists the gap to the top is too much for them to cover

Former Juventus defender Nicola Legrottaglie doesn’t see a way back for the Bianconeri in this title race.

After a poor start to the season, the Bianconeri have bolstered their squad with Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria.

Their performances have improved since both players arrived and Juve could now win more matches than they did in the first half of the campaign.

With the likes of Inter Milan, AC Milan and Napoli performing inconsistently, the Bianconeri could find a way back inside the Scudetto race in the next few weeks.

However, Legrottaglie doubts if that is even possible, maintaining that the gap between Max Allegri’s men and the top is huge.

He said via Tuttojuve: “ “Juventus for experience and quality can compete on all fronts but in my opinion it is too far from the top because it has teams in front that are traveling, it is unlikely that it will be able to fight for the Scudetto, but for the third or second.”

Juve FC Says

Juve has been the biggest club in Italy for much of the last decade. The Bianconeri’s decline in the last two seasons has made other sides in the competition become stronger.

However, we have a very good chance of getting back inside the title race in this second half.

If we keep winning our matches and the clubs above us don’t match our results, we would be at the top in no time.