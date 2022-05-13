Former Juventus star insists the players must trust Allegri

Former Juventus star, Massimo Mauro has discussed their poor season and insists players like Dusan Vlahovic have to trust in Max Allegri to help them become a top club again.

The Bianconeri brought the 54-year-old back as their manager at the start of this season despite winning two trophies and securing Champions League qualification under Andrea Pirlo last season.

Allegri had won consecutive league titles and other trophies in his previous five seasons as the club’s manager.

This made him an obvious pick for the job of the club’s manager and fans expected the team to win this season’s league title.

But Juve can only finish in the Champions League places and they will not win a single trophy for the first time since 2011.

Mauro said via Il Bianconero: “I believe there is no other way, the club has made a precise choice, after the two years with Sarri and Pirlo: to return to the Juve DNA, abandoning other ideas. And Allegri in this is a guarantee of success.

“From a technical point of view, Juve is in his hands. He must convince the players to follow him, starting with Vlahovic, who must have faith in his coach, because he has won a lot in the past and knows what he is doing. The rest must be done by the transfer market.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri is here to stay considering that he has been given a deal until 2025 and it would be smart for the players to start adapting to his demands if they want to remain at the club.

He would not keep anyone that is not meeting his requirements, which could see the club sell some of its big-name stars in the summer.