Former Juventus star Alessio Tacchinardi admits that the Bianconeri have experienced a mental collapse after dropping from the top of the Serie A table to the third spot.

Juve had been one of the top two sides in the league for several weeks as Max Allegri’s men aimed to surprise everyone by clinching the league title.

However, in a matter of weeks, their performance has deteriorated significantly, leading them to now occupy the third position in the standings.

This decline is shocking and unexpected, especially considering how impressive the team looked towards the end of 2023 and the beginning of this year.

Their recent slump has made it seemingly easy for Inter to secure the Serie A title with games to spare.

Having watched them collapse in the last few weeks, Tacchinardi said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juve got lost on their own, in the decisive moment of the season. When they had to accelerate they nailed it. Too much pressure, perhaps, but they could very well have remained at 6 points from league leaders Inter. Now yes, the team has collapsed mentally. A real disappointment, because it means that the players are not ready to win, they haven’t been able to make the leap in quality.”

Juve FC Says

We overperformed for some weeks and made most fans dream, but our current reality is the state of things at the club because we are nowhere near becoming champions of Italy and must improve.