Former Juventus star might be set for political career

Claudio Marchisio was among the most beloved Juventus players during his time at the club.

The former midfielder made his way throughout the club’s youth sector to become a symbol for the Bianconeri.

Unfortunately for the Turin native, recurring injury problems prevented him from enjoying success on the pitch throughout his thirties.

Marchisio tried to extend his career with a move to Zenit St. Petersburg in 2018, but he was eventually forced to retire a year later.

Nonetheless, the former Bianconero is still a young man at 35, and therefore has the time to pursue a different career path.

According to La Stampa (via Calciomercato), Marchisio could be set for a career in politics.

The report believes that the head of the Italian Democratic party Nicola Zingaretti has identified the former footballer as the right man to support for the position of mayor in his hometown of Turin.

The elections have been postponed to October due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and Marchisio is said to be seriously considering the opportunity.

During his time as a footballer, the former midfielder had always behaved well and stayed away from all types of controversy.

Therefore, it is understandable why a major political party would want to associate itself with such a respectable figure.

It remains to be seen whether Marchisio will eventually accept the party’s candidacy, and if so, whether he’ll end up earning the trust of the citizens of Turin on election day.