Juventus has encountered challenges in reclaiming the Serie A title since their last triumph in 2020, and the club is eager to reverse this trend.

Initially contenders in this season’s title race, Juventus has faced a shift in fortunes and is now engaged in a battle to maintain a spot within the top four in Serie A.

During the last two transfer windows, Juventus has been relatively conservative in its approach to incoming transfers and may prioritise player sales over acquisitions at the end of the season.

Securing the signatures of high-quality players will be crucial for Juventus in their quest to regain their status as the leading force in Italian football. Former Juventus player Angelo Di Livio was recently asked for his insights on what the club needs to do to achieve this goal.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“We need at least 3 market hits to become a Scudetto winner.”

Adding: “I would bet on Ferguson, Koopmeiners and Felipe Anderson to make the leap in quality. Especially in midfield we need a couple of additions.”

Juve FC Says

We have to make some important signings in the next few transfer windows to bolster the group and make it ready to win the league again.

There have been so many setbacks this term, and it is difficult for us to stay positive, but we are one positive run away from securing a top-four spot.