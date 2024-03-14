Former Juventus star Alessio Tacchinardi has commented on the Bianconeri’s midfield, stating that it lacks leaders.

Juventus boasts several talented players in their squad, and their most effective midfield trio this season has consisted of Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot, and Weston McKennie.

This combination has proven to be successful, aiding Juventus in maintaining competitiveness throughout the current campaign.

At the onset of the season, Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli were also part of the midfield mix, but both players are currently serving suspensions.

McKennie has notably shown significant improvement this season, while Rabiot has been in fine form over the past two campaigns.

Although Rabiot is regarded as Juventus’ top midfielder and has received acclaim for his on-field leadership, Tacchinardi argues that while he is a talented player, he does not fulfill the role of a leader in midfield.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Leadership is also missing. For two or three years Juve has not had a midfielder capable of commanding the game. Rabiot is a great player, but he is not a leader. The biggest mistake was thinking that Pogba, after some appearances at the small trot last year, could be ready: unfortunately, it was the weak point rather than the strong point.”

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is a leading player in that midfield, and we are lucky to have him in the group. He is not perfect, but there is no other player as good as he is.