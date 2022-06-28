Former Juventus star says the next Serie A season will be a bad one

Former Juventus player, José Altafini, is not optimistic about the upcoming season, and he predicts it would be a terrible campaign for Italian football.

The league season starts much earlier than normal, then it would be paused for about a month for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar before it resumes again.

Altafini, who played international football for Brazil and Italy, says we are just making things complicated for ourselves, and he doesn’t expect the campaign to be one of the best ones we have had as a league.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato: “It will be a very bad championship, a real crap. Why are we complicating things like this? A fragmented one because of the World Cup in Qatar 2022. As I see it, it is going to worsen significantly compared to the past. Then there are these players who, one or two years after the expiry of the contract, want to leave.”

Juve FC Says

The World Cup will disrupt the next campaign, but that doesn’t mean it will be a poor season.

Clubs are working hard to buy the players they need to make it a good campaign, and the break for the international competition could actually be a good thing.

The break for the World Cup would also affect every team and not just Juve, a lot will depend on who manages the return to domestic football the best.