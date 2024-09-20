Former Juventus star Ciro Ferrara has commented on Antonio Conte’s return to the Allianz Stadium, stating that the manager and Juventus fans still have mutual affection for each other.

When it became clear that Juventus would part ways with Max Allegri at the end of last season, Conte was one of the names linked to the Bianconeri bench.

Conte enjoyed a distinguished career as both a player and manager for the club, achieving great success in both roles.

A return to Juventus was a possibility, as he was without a job last season. However, Juve decided to appoint Thiago Motta as their next manager, while Conte eventually took charge of Napoli.

This weekend, he will face the Bianconeri with his Napoli team, potentially making for an emotional reunion between him and the club.

Conte has Juventus in his blood, having served as both player and manager, and the fans continue to appreciate his contributions to the team.

Many supporters wished he had returned to manage the club this season, and according to Ciro Ferrara, the love between Conte and Juventus remains mutual.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport:

“The Neapolitan people adore Antonio, but I believe that the Juventus fans cannot stop loving him. The same goes for Antonio, who fell in love with Naples, its fans, the project, but he’s also tied to Juve and to Turin. It makes me think of Celentano’s song, Love Story”

Juve FC Says

Conte did an amazing job for us, and we are grateful to him, but we now support Thiago Motta in achieving success on our bench.