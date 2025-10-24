Thierry Henry has expressed his disappointment at Juventus’ recent performances, lamenting the team’s apparent lack of identity following consecutive defeats in midweek. The Bianconeri, who were beaten by Como in Serie A and then by Real Madrid in the Champions League, appear to be struggling for both form and direction.

Concerns Over Juventus’ Identity and Style

These two losses are Juventus’ only defeats of the season so far, yet they come on the back of a series of underwhelming results. Prior to their loss against Como, the team had recorded five consecutive draws, a run that already highlighted their inability to impose themselves on matches. While results earlier in the campaign kept them in contention, the lack of a distinct playing style has now become a central concern.

Under Igor Tudor, Juventus began the season showing promise and energy, particularly during their strong performances in the Club World Cup and the opening weeks of the domestic campaign. However, over the past month, that early enthusiasm has faded. The team now looks devoid of creativity and inspiration, with several key players struggling to influence games. This decline has inevitably raised questions about Tudor’s tactical approach and whether his methods can deliver long-term improvement.

Henry’s Critique of Juventus’ Philosophy

Thierry Henry, who once wore the black and white shirt during his playing career, has voiced concern over what he perceives as a loss of the club’s defining traits. Reflecting on the current situation, he said via Calciomercato: “Without an identity or a philosophy, it’s difficult to compete. I see a team that doesn’t compete, without an identity and without its philosophy. When you think of Juve, you think of a team that competes, a team with a clear identity and philosophy. But when you have a philosophy, everything changes. I understand that Tudor has recently arrived and that there’s a new president, and things can still happen.”

Henry’s remarks underline the deep-rooted expectation that Juventus must always play with determination, clarity, and a sense of purpose. His comments also acknowledge the transitional nature of the current setup, suggesting that both Tudor’s recent arrival and the club’s leadership changes may require time to stabilise. Nevertheless, his critique serves as a reminder of what Juventus has historically represented, a side built on identity, competitiveness, and tactical coherence.

As Juventus prepare for the next stage of its season, the challenge for Tudor and his players will be to rediscover the essence of what makes the Bianconeri formidable. Consistency, unity, and a renewed sense of identity will be essential if they are to meet both internal and external expectations.