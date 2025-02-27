Former Juventus midfielder Alessio Tacchinardi is hoping to see his old teammate and captain Alessandro Del Piero assert the highest positions at the club.

The Bianconeri are currently in dire need of technical and administrative leaders, as the club seems to be in complete disarray.

Thiago Motta admitted the team hit rock bottom following their shocking elimination from the Coppa Italia quarter-final at the hands of Empoli. The manager blasted his players for their lack of desire and commitment in his post-match outburst, as the cracks within the locker room are beginning to surface.

In the meantime, the Juventus hierarchy has been suspiciously silent, but this shouldn’t come as a surprise since the likes of Gianluca Ferrero (club president) and Maurizio Scanavino (CEO) are hardly considered inspirational figures.

These officials are loyal EXOR men with little football knowledge who have been appointed by John Elkann to replace his cousin Andrea Agnelli and his crew who were forced to resign amidst legal and financial troubles in 2022.

Therefore, Tacchinardi believes Juventus are crying out with a character like Del Piero who can bring the club’s various entities back together and restore the old Juventus values.

“At this moment the club had to make itself heard, speak out and explain the situation,” said the retired Italian footballer via Tuttosport.

“Even the decisions on the market didn’t convince me. Motta has finally taken his responsibilities. This attitude is not acceptable when you wear this shirt. This team is not in the game and has no desire to run back. I also saw some similar situations in the match against Benfica.

“The players have to show their faces a bit like Perin did, but he didn’t know what to say. This team lacks leaders. Juve needs Alex Del Piero as the main figure because, in my opinion, a special character is needed to act as a link between the players and the club.

“If I were Elkann, I would make him president like Boniperti, for life. If he doesn’t win the Serie A title, it will be a season of failures for Juventus.”