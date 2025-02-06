Thiago Motta is a manager who enjoys making tactical adjustments, as he does not want any of his players to feel entitled to a guaranteed place in the lineup. His philosophy is built on competition, ensuring that every squad member remains motivated and prepared to perform whenever called upon.

Since his arrival at Juventus in the summer, the Bianconeri manager has utilised almost every player in his squad across different matches. While some individuals have featured regularly, Juventus does not have a consistently stable starting eleven like some other clubs. Motta’s approach has been to keep his options open, allowing players to prove themselves, but this has led to discussions about whether the team’s fluidity is beneficial or disruptive.

Most managers establish a core team and only make changes when necessary due to injuries, suspensions, or tactical adjustments for specific opponents. However, at Juventus, there is no fixed starting lineup, and any player can break into the team at any given time. While this promotes competition, it also raises concerns about whether it affects the squad’s chemistry and overall cohesion on the pitch. Players develop understanding through familiarity, and too much rotation can hinder their ability to anticipate each other’s movements.

The Bianconeri clearly need to develop a stronger connection on the pitch, and former Juventus player Massimo Bonini has urged Motta to establish a more settled team. He believes a consistent lineup would provide players with greater security and improve their overall performances, rather than leaving them in constant uncertainty about their role in the squad.

Speaking to TuttoJuve, Bonini said: “We should have a starting team. Partly due to injuries and partly due to choices, I haven’t seen it yet. It’s important for a player to have security. The fact of always having to be questioned or change roles doesn’t do much good.”

A stable team that plays together regularly is crucial for building chemistry and improving performances over time. Juventus may benefit from a more consistent approach to team selection, as this would allow players to form a stronger connection and improve their ability to perform as a cohesive unit in crucial matches.