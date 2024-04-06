Juventus has been in a rebuilding phase since Max Allegri’s return to the club in 2021, resulting in changes being made to the squad every summer.

Interestingly, as the end of each season approaches, it seems that every player is placed on the transfer market, with Juventus waiting for the right price to sell them.

The Bianconeri have plans to make alterations to their squad after this season, with several players expected to join them.

However, they also intend to offload some players, and numerous reports suggest that Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic, two of their key stars, could be among those sold.

Both attackers showcased their abilities by scoring in their last game, making them attractive targets for other clubs if Juventus decides to entertain offers for their services.

Despite this, former Juventus player Angelo Di Livio has advocated for the club to retain both players and rebuild the team around them.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Chiesa and Vlahovic? The Bianconeri must start again from this couple. In the summer I hope they will be considered untransferable. They must be the cornerstones of next season’s team. I am biased about them and I have been saying it for some time that they are champions. Injuries have slowed down Dusan and Federico, but their talent is unquestionable.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa and Vlahovic remain two of the finest attackers in Serie A and we are lucky to have them in our group.

We probably should keep them longer as we eye a return to the Champions League and Club World Cup.