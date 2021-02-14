Former Juventus star wants critics to leave Pirlo alone

Alessio Tacchinardi has had enough of Andrea Pirlo’s critics and says that they have to back off him.

The ex Juventus man has been impressed by the work that the former midfielder has done at the club.

Juve took a chance on an inexperienced Pirlo to replace Maurizio Sarri at the start of this season.

He is now looking to continue the club’s dominance of the Italian game.

Pirlo has enjoyed some success in his brief managerial career after winning the Italian Super Cup. He has also led his team to the final of the Italian Cup this season.

Their league form has, however, been terrible and some fans are unsatisfied with how his team has performed.

As any manager at a top side would, Pirlo has had his fair share of critics with some fans becoming unimpressed by his tactics.

Tacchinardi says they have to get over their criticism and back him instead because he is doing a great job even though this is his first managerial stint.

Speaking to Ilbianconero, he said of the manager’s critics:

“I think they have to get it over with! It’s too easy to criticize all the time, you have to compliment a guy who has just started training and rightly tries to bring home the result.

“Here, however, nobody is ever happy with anything. You have to stop making judgments. on Pirlo, he is a smart and good coach, he will go on.

“To those who criticize him for the five defenders put in in the last minutes, I say I would have put ten! Pirlo has already won one more Super Cup than many other super-renowned coaches who they have nothing on their bulletin board. “