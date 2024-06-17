Juventus is contemplating selling Federico Chiesa this summer as the attacker enters the final season of his current contract.

Chiesa has been one of the club’s most important players, but he has struggled to meet expectations in recent seasons.

The Azzurri star has been in the news over the last few weeks due to interest from other clubs in his signature.

Roma and Napoli are interested in signing the attacker, and it seems Juve is also open to his departure.

The Bianconeri want him to stay; however, if he returns from the Euros and an agreement cannot be reached on a new deal, they will sell him.

This is not a smart idea, according to Alessio Tacchinardi, who believes it would be a big mistake if they allowed the attacker to leave.

The former Juve star said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“If Juve sells Chiesa they will be making a mistake . He has unexpressed potential. He has breaks but he has a terrifying, explosive engine. You have to give him freedom of action. In Turin, we have never seen the real Federico. First the competition with Ronaldo, then the injury and Allegri’s requests he always felt misunderstood.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa has been one of our biggest stars. However, the Azzurri star has been inconsistent since he played for us.

It does not seem like a perfect match, and if he is also not suited to how we want to play under Thiago Motta, then we have to allow him to leave.