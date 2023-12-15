Dusan Vlahovic is facing challenges in scoring goals consistently for Juventus, indicating a possible crisis of confidence for the striker.

Despite being one of the most expensive players in Serie A, Juventus invested heavily in Vlahovic based on his impressive form during his time with Fiorentina. However, the Bianconeri have not seen the expected return on their investment, leading to rumours of a potential sale during the summer transfer window.

Nevertheless, Vlahovic continues to be a significant part of the team at the Allianz Stadium, and Juventus is keen on extracting more impactful performances from the Serbian striker. Former Juventus star Darko Kovacevic expresses his belief that Vlahovic is a world-class player and offers insights into how the frontman can enhance his performance.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“He’s exceptional, simply a top player in his role. The key word for him is trust, he must not get caught up in negativity when things aren’t going well. Allegri and his teammates must always make him feel important, it’s fundamental for a bomber.”

We all know that Vlahovic is one of the world’s best strikers and will get better in front of goal under the right conditions.

However, he will need the support of his teammates and fans in the stands in every game to do well.