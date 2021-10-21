Former Juventus striker contemplating retirement

Just over a year after leaving Juventus to embark on an adventure in Major League Soccer, Gonzalo Higuain’s days on the pitch could be numbered.

According to The Sun, the former Argentina international is pondering retirement at the age of 33, as he could decide to hang his boots as early as November.

The former Real Madrid and Napoli man joined David Beckham’s Inter Miami in September 2020 alongside his ex-Juventus teammate Blaise Matuidi. He was also reunited with his older brother Federico in South Florida.

Nonetheless, the striker’s stint has been underwhelming thus far, only scoring 11 goals from 35 appearances. Moreover, club manager Phil Neville dropped him at times due to his low fitness levels.

The report claims that the English manager is planning on renewing his squad, and he would be happy if the former Bianconeri duo agree to rescind their respective contracts, as both of them failed to deliver the goods thus far.

As for Higuain, he can simply decide to quit the sport altogether. The River Plate youth product found success in Italy with Napoli Juventus, but he has been struggling for form in the last few years.

El Pipita arrived to Turin in 2016 in a deal that reached 90 million euros, but the management sacrificed his services two years later to make room for Cristiano Ronaldo.

After spending a season on loan between Milan and Chelsea, the center forward returned for one final campaign with Juventus before departing towards MLS.