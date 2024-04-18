Dusan Vlahovic has struggled with consistency in front of the goal for Juventus, even though he has shown improved form in this campaign.

The Serbian striker has been one of the most important players at the Allianz Stadium this season, his best since joining the club.

Although he has improved his goals return for the club, Vlahovic misses several big chances.

On occasions, those misses prove costly for the team as they go on to lose the game or drop points, but he has done well.

Former Juve frontman Michele Padovano has now defended the Serbian. He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“He could have done better, there’s no doubt about that, but he’s a player who always works hard and helps the team . I respect him, I like how he plays and I confirm everything I said about him in the past. The goals he missed, especially in the first instance in which he took the post, are a lack of clarity, because he arrived with a little too much condescension in finishing on goal. He will have to improve from this point of view and my thoughts is that these errors are due to my young age. I hope it is not questioned .”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has done well for us this term, but he clearly has to do better for a top team like Juventus.

At the end of this season, his future will be decided and the main thing that will count is how many goals he scores.

If he keeps missing big chances in games, we will struggle to finish the season in a good spot.