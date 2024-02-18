Former Juventus striker Valeri Bojinov tells Juventus coach Max Allegri to try his best to maintain the services of Federico Chiesa.

The Bianconeri manager transformed the Italian winger into a second striker to fit into his 3-5-2 tactical system.

The 26-year-old had his exploits during the first rounds of the season, but his levels dropped afterwards.

Moreover, Chiesa’s contract situation is casting uncertainty over his future. The player’s deal will expire in 2025, and the club has been unable to make significant progress on the renewal front.

Nevertheless, Bojinov insists that Allegri and the club must do their best to keep the Euro 2020 in Turin.

The 38-year-old Bulgarian believes that Chiesa remains an important player who can make the difference when he’s in his best physical condition.

“For me, Chiesa is a great player,” proclaimed the recently retired striker in his interview with TV Play via JuventusNews24.

“If I were Allegri, I would do everything to make him stay at Juventus.

“He is a footballer who, if he is physically well, can really give a lot. I’m not sure if he is in good physical condition at the moment.

“The Italian national team also needs the best version of Chiesa.”

Bojinov had one campaign at Juventus while on loan from Fiorentina. It happened to be the 2006/07 campaign which the club spent in Serie B.

He went on to represent a host of clubs afterwards, including Manchester City and Sporting before calling it a day in October 2023.