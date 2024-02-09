Former Juventus striker Michele Padovano is of the firm belief that the Bianconeri have squandered their opportunity to clinch the Serie A title this season, owing to their recent string of poor results.

Juventus has relinquished points in fixtures against Empoli and Inter Milan, with the latter securing a pivotal victory to surge four points clear at the summit of the Serie A table.

While Juventus harbours aspirations of staging a comeback in the title race, such hopes hinge on Inter Milan faltering and dropping points in subsequent matches.

Under the stewardship of Max Allegri, Juventus is diligently striving to secure victories in their upcoming fixtures and endeavouring to maintain a flawless record for the remainder of the season.

However, Padovano, having closely observed the performances of both clubs, remains steadfast in his conviction that Juventus faces insurmountable odds in reclaiming the title.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Juventus has shown that they are not ready to win and compete at certain levels. I would have expected a more proactive team, which would take control of the game and create, but instead, they suffered the Nerazzurri’s manoeuvre and if it had ended 3- 0 there would have been nothing to say. The only real opportunity fell at the feet of Vlahovic, who badly wasted control. The championship remains very dignified, but the match at San Siro could certainly have been approached in a different way.”

Juve FC Says

We have done ourselves no favours losing to Inter Milan, but we must keep believing and ensure we do not drop points again until the end of the term.