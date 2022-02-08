Former Juventus striker reveals what 15-year-old Vlahovic had told him

When Dusan Vlahovic opened his scoring account for Juventus on his debut with a fabulous goal, it felt somewhat expected.

After all, the Serbian had already cemented himself as one of the top young guns in European football during his time at Fiorentina.

And apparently, the bomber himself knew all along that playing for the Bianconeri is a part of his destiny.

Former Juventus striker Valeri Bojinov reveals what a 15-year-old Vlahovic had told him during their time together at Partizan Belgrade.

“I met Vlahovic at Partizan. He wasn’t even sixteen, yet he already had the head of a big guy,” said the 35-old-old in an interview with la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24.

“He said that he would become the new Ibrahimovic and that one day he would play with Juventus.”

Unfortunately for Bojinov, his time in Turin didn’t go according to plan. He made a loan switch from Fiorentina to Juventus in 2006 amidst the Calciopoli scandal, but couldn’t truly cement himself as a pillar in a weakened squad.

He would then return to Florence before embarking on a nomadic career that saw him playing for an incredibly large host of clubs around Europe.

Nevertheless, the veteran attacker only had words of praise for the atmosphere at Juventus.

“Dusan and I are great friends. I explained to him that this is the most important moment in his career. Juve is a family and, even when they don’t win, they remain one of the best clubs in the world.”