Former Juventus striker unlikely to return this summer

After foolishly allowing one of their best youth products in the past decade to leave in 2019, Juventus were hoping to rectify their mistake by bringing back Moise Kean next summer.

Unfortunately for the Old Lady, such a deal seems to be unlikely at the moment, as the young striker have other plans in mind – and who can blame him?

According to Calciomercato, the Italy international wants to remain at Paris Saint Germain on permanent basis.

The player’s contract is still owned by Everton – who bought his outrights from the Bianconeri two years ago – and he will have to return to northern England once his dry loan with the French side expires by the end of the current campaign.

Nonetheless, the 21-year-old is reportedly well-liked by his teammates and his manager Mauricio Pochettino in Paris, and has smoothly settled in the French capital after struggling during his lone season with the Toffees.

Therefore, the two clubs are expected to work out a solution that would allow Kean to remain with PSG, which would leave Juventus out of the equation.

Everton will probably ask for a transfer fee of around 50 million euros, but could tempted to sell if they receive an offer worth 45 millions.

For his part, PSG director Leonardo is said to be preparing to offer the Italian striker a contract worth 3 million euros per season as net wages, that would run until the summer of 2024.

Therefore, the Bianconeri will probably have to look elsewhere for attacking reinforcement.