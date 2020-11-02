Former Juventus trainee thinks that Dybala is being affected by his contract talks

Former Juventus trainee, Stefano Sorrentino claims that Paulo Dybala’s form is being affected by the ongoing uncertainty about his future.

Dybala has entered the final two years of his current deal at Juventus and there have been talks of him getting a new contract.

The Argentina international has been a key member of the Juventus team since he joined them from Palermo in 2015.

The attacker hasn’t yet kick-on this season after suffering from Covid-19 and injury at the start of this campaign.

He only just returned to action for the team and he hasn’t been at his best just yet, but Sorrentino thinks that he is being affected by the form of Alvaro Morata and talks about his future at the club.

The former Juve youth team goalkeeper claimed that while a player can forget about talks of his future during the 90 minutes of the game, they have more than enough time before that 90 minutes to think about everything that is happening to them before and after the game.

He said via Tuttojuve: “For me he is a potential champion, but it is clear that in this moment he is feeling the pinch. He is accusing a Morata in an amazing form and in my opinion he is also accusing the speech of the contract because in any case it is true that when one goes on the pitch, you do not think about the contraction in the 90 minutes, but to get to those 90 minutes there are many days in between … “.