A couple of days following the announcement of Gonzalo Higuain’s retirement, another former Juventus player has decided to hang his boots, as reported by Calciomercato.

Between 2012 and 2018, Kwadwo Asamoah won six Scudetto titles, four Coppa Italia trophies and three Italian Super Cups during his memorable run in Turin.

The Ghanaian arrived to Italy at a tender age, and swiftly made a name for himself as an exciting box-to-box midfielder at Udinese.

In 2012, he joined Juventus alongside his Zebrette teammate Mauricio Isla. But while the Chilean couldn’t leave his mark at the Allianz Stadium, Asamoah transformed into a deadly left wingback under the tutelage of Antonio Conte.

His role at the club eventually diminished, especially following the arrival of Alex Sandro in 2015, while injuries also took their toll on his form.

In 2018, he joined Inter on a free transfer. He enjoyed a decent campaign under Luciano Spalletti, but his reunion with Conte in 2019 was less fruitful.

The former Ghana international then had short spell at Cagliari in 2021, and has been without a club for more than a year.

Nonetheless, his time at the Allianz Stadium remains by far the most remarkable of his playing career.

The 33-year-old made 156 appearances for Juventus, contributing in five goals and 0 assists in the process.