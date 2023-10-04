Former Juventus player Marcelo Estigarribia recalls his brief experience in Turin under the guidance of Antonio Conte.

The Paraguayan is a left winger who joined the Bianconeri on loan for the 2011/12 campaign.

Although he wasn’t able to cement himself as a regular starter, he still ended the campaign with a Scudetto medal and lifetime memories.

Estigarribia particularly appreciated the coaching methods of Conte, describing the former Juventus captain as a phenomenal manager.

“It’s strange not to see Conte in the dugout this season, but he’ll be waiting for an important opportunity to come his way,” said the 36-year-old in an interview with Tuttosport via ilBianconero.

“Conte is a phenomenon. He never gives up, he’s a hammer. He passed on his mentality to us. In fact, we remained undefeated in Serie A during that season.

“Antonio made us work hard in training at a grueling pace, but by the end of the season our team suffered very few injuries.

“He made every player feel important, even those of us who played less. He treated everyone in the same manner without any distinction.”

Estigarribia recalls his solitary campaign in Turin which saw the club kickstart a nine-year winning dynasty.

“It was a fantastic season that I still carry in my heart. The Juventus fans remained very fond of me and I reciprocate their affection.

“We experienced an incredible season, in which Juve won the Scudetto in an unexpected way, opening the extraordinary cycle of nine titles in a row.

“From the first match at the Stadium against Parma we realized that we were a great team.

“We started off strong straight away. In the last 10 days we were neck and neck with Milan and there we understood that we could really make it. The celebration in Trieste is a moment that I will always carry in my heart.”

The former Juventus, Atalanta and Chievo player also discussed Max Allegri’s three options on the left lane, Filip Kostic, Andrea Cambiaso and Samuel Iling-Junior

“Juve is well covered on the left-hand side. There are three good players, albeit with different characteristics.

“Cambiaso is growing a lot, Iling is young but has a lot of talent, while Kostic can provide experience.

“I believe that based on the matches and the opposition, Max Allegri will choose who to play on the left.”