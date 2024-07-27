Federico Chiesa is facing an uncertain future at Juventus as the winger appears to be out of the plans of Thiago Motta.

The attacker has not travelled to Germany with the rest of the Juve squad for pre-season, and he has a year left on his contract with the club.

Juve wants him to either sign a new deal or leave in this transfer window due to his contract’s expiration next year.

Chiesa has been silent about his future following a disappointing Euro 2024 campaign, but Juve wants him to make a decision soon.

While the winger is widely expected to leave, former Juve star Franco Causio has urged him to stay at the club.

Causio, aware of Chiesa’s situation, believes the best course of action would be for the Azzurri star to remain at Juve, as he could benefit from being coached by Motta.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Chiesa? If I were him I would go to the Pope… Jokes aside: he must do everything he can to stay at Juve, Thiago really exalts the wingers as happened last year with Orsolini, Ndoye and Saelemaekers . Should he stay on the right or left? When I had a tough opponent against me I changed flanks. And so must he do too”.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa remains a talented boy, but he needs to show his commitment to us by signing a new deal soon, or he will leave.