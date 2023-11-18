Fabio Miretti is garnering attention for a potential call-up to the Italian national team, reflecting his significant role in the Juventus squad. Despite recently breaking into the Bianconeri first team, Miretti has proven to be a vital squad member over the past two seasons, showcasing promising development.

Juventus is pleased with Miretti’s progress and views him as a top talent emerging from their youth ranks. While he continues to make a positive impact, Miretti currently represents Italy’s U21 side at the international level.

Securing a call-up to the senior Italian national team poses challenges due to the presence of several top midfielders. However, Giovanni Valenti, Miretti’s former youth team coach at Juventus, expresses confidence that the talented youngster will soon earn a call-up and establish himself as a key figure in the senior national side.

He explains why, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I say Miretti. I coached him for two years at Juventus: he is a player who has too much determination, he is too motivated and serious not to get there.

“I’m sure he’ll be called up soon.”

Juve FC Says

Miretti is a fine talent heading for the top of the game if he can maintain his current standards.

It is only a matter of time before he gets a call-up to the Italy senior national team, but his performance in the Juve side will play a key role in that.