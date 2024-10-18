Juventus is set to face Lazio this weekend in a highly anticipated Serie A clash, with both teams eager to extend their strong start to the season. The Bianconeri have emerged as one of the most resilient sides in the league, with a solid defence and a dynamic attack, making them a tough opponent for any team. Lazio, too, has shown impressive form, and they will be looking to take advantage of Juventus’ potential vulnerabilities due to the absence of several key players.

While Juve’s recent performances have made them a formidable side to face, the game will be a significant test for both teams. Ernesto Calisti, a former Lazio star, has expressed concern about his former club’s chances, citing the challenge of overcoming Juventus’ defensive strength. He highlighted that the Bianconeri’s ability to shut down games once they take the lead could make things difficult for Lazio. Calisti said as quoted by TuttoJuve, “It’s a difficult match, we don’t have a favourable tradition against Juventus. It’s true that they will have many absences, but their squad is always very strong. They have an excellent defence, if they score you can’t score anymore. Lazio plays well, offensively, and must not lose their nature. It will be a good test to understand the strength of our team.”

The clash represents a crucial opportunity for Lazio to prove their mettle against a top opponent, but Juventus will likely remain the favourites due to their strong defensive record this season. Even with a few players unavailable, the Bianconeri have consistently demonstrated depth and quality across the squad. For Lazio, the key will be to maintain their attacking style while finding a way to breach Juve’s well-organized defence, something that few teams have managed this term.

Juventus, on the other hand, will aim to control the game from the back and look to capitalise on scoring chances, particularly through in-form striker Dusan Vlahovic. A win would help the Bianconeri sustain their momentum and keep pace at the top of the Serie A table, solidifying their status as title contenders.