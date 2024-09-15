Former Italy international Stefano Fiore joins a growing queue of pundits and analysts who suggest that Juventus shouldn’t have splashed such a hefty figure on Tuen Koopmeiners.

The Bianconeri spent their entire summer chasing the 26-year-old while the stubborn Atalanta refused to drop down the price.

Between the fixed part and several add-ons, the midfielder’s transfer fee could reach circa 60 million euros.

The Dutchman made his debut for the Old Lady while coming off the bench against Roma just before the international break. He then earned his first start yesterday against Empoli.

However, Koopmeiners has yet to live up to the expectations.

While many would argue that the player is still working on regaining his best physical shape and assimilating into Thiago Motta’s plans, others have been quick to jump the gun, feeling the Bianconeri overpaid for the Netherlands international.

For instance, Fiore insists Koopmeiners doesn’t have the potential to change the fortunes of a team on his own.

“I like him as a player, but I am convinced that he does not change the team completely,” said the former Lazio and Valencia midfielder in his interview with TV Play via Calciomercato.

“He does not have the qualities to decide the outcome of a match. And above all, I do not believe that the economic evaluation is the right one.

“However, I also note that for a few years, the market has been a bit inflated, so the prices go accordingly.”