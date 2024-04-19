Former Lazio star Eddy Onazi has shared his perspective on Juventus’ season, expressing his disappointment with their performances.

Throughout this campaign, Juventus has struggled with inconsistency and is currently facing challenges in securing a top-four finish. With only a few matches remaining in the league, their hopes of Champions League qualification remain uncertain, although Italy potentially having five slots for next season could aid their cause.

However, Juventus has failed to consistently impress this season, leading to dwindling attendance at the Allianz Stadium as some fans have opted not to watch the team.

Onazi, who closely follows Serie A, confessed that he hasn’t found pleasure in watching Juventus play this term.

He tells Il Bianconero:

“As far as I’m concerned, I haven’t really admired Juventus this season because they haven’t played at their best. I’ve watched several of them, without scoring a goal in two different games… for me they need to score with more offensive players.”

Juve FC Says

We have struggled for much of this campaign, and our players have to do much better than they have performed so far.

However, we have just a few games left, and the most important thing now is to win all of them even if we do not play very well.

We expect our players to know this and approach every game we compete in now with a will to win.