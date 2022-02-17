Former Lazio star: “Juventus need someone like Milinkovic-Savic”

Despite the arrivals of Manuel Locatelli and Denis Zakaria between the summer and January, Juventus are still looking to reinforce their midfield department.

While several names have landed on the club’s radars, some of them are more exciting than others.

When it comes to Serie A stars, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is arguably the most complete midfielder in the Italian peninsula.

Although one would mistake him for an enforcer due to his strong physique, the Serbian is actually a true baller.

This season, he has already contributed in eight Serie A goals and as many assists.

While he has been linked with an exit for several years, Claudio Lotito’s hefty price tag warded off his suitors.

But at the age of 26, it’s probably the right time for the former Genk man to leave the Italian capital, and one of his former teammates agrees.

Marco Parolo played for Lazio between 2014 and 2021 before hanging his boots, and he believes Juventus need a player like Milinkovic-Savic.

“Sergej is fine in Rome, he’s in love with the club, the environment and the fans. However, he has a choice to make,” said Parolo in an interview with Fantamaster.it via ilBianconero.

“In Italy he is dominant, but he remains out of the Champions League. To become a great champion you have to play continuously in Europe’s best competition.

“Juventus need someone like Milinkovic-Savic, he would make the difference. At Real Madrid or Bayern Munich, he would be one of the many champions. I also see him as a Premier League player. In England he would do very well.”