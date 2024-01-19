Juventus is set to face Lecce this weekend in a crucial fixture that could propel them to the top of the Serie A table.

The Bianconeri currently trail Inter Milan by two points in the standings, but Inter’s absence from league action this weekend due to Super Cup commitments provides Juventus with an opportunity to take the lead. A victory would see Juventus go one point above Inter, a position they would maintain until Inter plays their outstanding game, assuming Juventus continues to win.

Lecce, positioned in mid-table with just four league wins this season, aims to make a statement against Juventus. Despite the challenging task, the team is determined, and their former player, Pedro Pablo Pasculli, expresses hope that the home support will play a significant role in the encounter.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“The fans are the extra weapon of the team, I am sure that their support will be fundamental for Lecce to obtain a positive result on Sunday. Scoring points against Juventus is important, because against the Bianconeri even a single point is worth double.”

Juve FC Says

We are at the business end of the season and have maintained a title charge, so we have to keep winning.

Dropping points now will set Inter free to go on and win the title, so this is a must-win game.