Former manager of Juventus target says he “will be very happy” to play for Juve

Kaio Jorge has been tipped to shine as a player for Juventus by the manager who gave him his break at Santos.

The young attacker has reached a pre-contract agreement with the Bianconeri who is now in talks with his current club to see if he would join them this summer instead of waiting until January.

The 19-year-old will become the latest player who moves to Europe from the same club that developed the likes of Neymar and Robinho.

Juve has moved ahead of the likes of Benfica and AC Milan to lead the race for his signature.

The likes of Kaka and Gabriel Barbosa have moved from Brazil to Italy directly and have enjoyed different degrees of success in Serie A.

Alexis Stival Beludo, who gave Jorge his first-team break at Santos is confident that the 19-year-old has what it takes to thrive when he moves to Juve.

He told Tuttojuve as quoted by Calciomercato: “For us Brazilians it is always a source of pride when we are represented by young people who show everyone our ability, our technique, our irreverence. Today three Brazilians are European champions with Italy, I hope he will go to Juve and he will be very happy “.