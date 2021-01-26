Former manager says Bernardeschi isn’t thriving because of Juventus’ system

Former Crotone manager Massimo Drago reckons that Federico Bernardeschi is used wrongly at Juventus because the Italian is a winger who needs space to be explosive.

Bernardeschi is one player that has struggled to find space in the current Juventus team under Andrea Pirlo.

The former Fiorentina man has looked lost under the new system that the former midfielder is setting his team up to play with.

He has been used in central midfield or in attacking midfield, but Drago says that he is a winger.

He is a player that cannot thrive with his back to goal or with limited space. He needs to be afforded enough space to use his explosive power to devastating effect.

As he cannot get that at Juventus, the former Reggina boss says Napoli are playing in a system that will suit him, he can join them to enjoy his football again.

He told TMW Radio via Tuttojuve: “Yes, you risk losing your identity. I’ve always said that for me Federico is an attacking player, in the wing: there he expresses his qualities. He struggles to play with his back to the goal and to move in the short term, he needs the field to explode his physical power.”

“When there was an opportunity for Napoli, I wished for him that he could go, because I saw it in Gattuso’s tactical idea. In 4-4-2 he has less opportunity to express himself” he added.