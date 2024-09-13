Former Serie A midfielder Francesco Bolzoni believes Inter Milan remains a level above Juventus as the Bianconeri continue their rebuild.

Inter Milan is currently the most stable top club in Serie A and appears better equipped to challenge for the league title. Having been crowned champions last season, they will aim to retain their title in this campaign.

Juventus, under a new manager, is focused on a long-term project, but their fans are hoping for quick success. After winning their opening three games, there’s growing optimism within the team that success could come sooner than expected.

Some fans and neutrals believe Juventus can compete with Inter Milan and Napoli for the Serie A title by next summer. However, Bolzoni maintains that Inter is still far ahead of Juve, though he doesn’t rule out the possibility that the Bianconeri could challenge for the title.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Juve is not yet on par with Inter, in my opinion. Partly because of the players, but above all because they have a new project, and it will take time to close the gap.”

Asked if both clubs can challenge for titles this season, he adds; “Inter for sure. Juve can fight, because, like Inter, they have many substitutes, even if, as I said, they have less awareness than the Nerazzurri and it will take time”.

Juve FC Says

We have the squad to be champions, but the battle with Inter Milan will be fierce, and we need to be almost perfect to win the title.