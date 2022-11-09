Former Milan keeper says Juventus cannot come back to win the league title

Juventus is on a fine run of form and some fans believe they could recover the point gap between them and the clubs above them eventually.

Max Allegri is the master of comebacks and his team still has the chance to enter the title race.

At the moment, Napoli seems on course to win the league, but this is just the first half of the season and so much can change after the World Cup.

Juve beat Inter Milan in their last league game, a result that clearly shows they mean business.

They are on a four-game winning run now and we can support them to make a comeback especially as Federico Chiesa is now back on their team and Paul Pogba will join him by January.

However, former AC Milan goalie Simone Braglia does not think they will come back, just like Inter.

Asked if Juve can make a comeback, he said via Tuttomercatoweb: “No, as well as in that of Inter.”

It is a good thing when everyone writes us off because our players will then compete under less pressure.

Having these doubters could act as extra motivation to help us overachieve, which is what we need.