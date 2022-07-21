pogba
Club News

Former Milan man says Juventus is making the right transfer moves

July 21, 2022 - 11:00 am

Former AC Milan man, Walter Novellino, has been impressed by what Juventus is doing in this transfer window.

The Bianconeri have lost Matthijs de Ligt, Giorgio Chiellini, Paulo Dybala, Federico Bernardeschi, among others.

However, they have responded well by adding the likes of Paul Pogba, Angel di Maria and Gleison Bremer to their squad.

These new signings are expected to make the team even better and Novellino believes they will.

He said of Juventus’ summer business, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “Juventus are choosing the players that Allegri wants”

Responding to suggestions that Inter Milan could have signed Bremer if they acted fast, he said: “Juve always comes first when they want.”

Juve FC Says

We have had a very good summer transfer window judging by the sales and signings we have made.

The team looks stronger than it was in the last campaign, and it is one reason we should be excited about this campaign.

More players are expected to join and they should come in to make us much better than we are now.

Our pre-season tour of the USA will show if we are truly ready to do better in this campaign than we did in the last one.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

pogba

Pog-Back to Juventus Was Imminent and Only A Matter of Time

July 21, 2022
FIFA 23

Juventus returns to FIFA 23 with a significant change

July 21, 2022
Morata

With more funds in the bank Juve tipped to return for former player

July 21, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.