Former Nantes defender warns Juventus about the French club

As Juventus prepares to face Nantes in the Europa League today, the Bianconeri have been warned not to focus on individual players because it is the collective that makes the French side strong.

The Bianconeri were eliminated from the Champions League and are now looking to win Europe’s second major club competition.

The French side comes into the game full of confidence that they can upset the Bianconeri. Their former defender Eddy Capron believes they are stronger as a collective than as individual players.

He says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juventus will take the field, forgetting what is happening outside. However, the current Nantes is able to transcend itself and increase its level of play and concentration. It will be a good game.

“Juve will not have to worry about the individual player, but about the collective. It’s what is dangerous”.

Juve FC Says

Nantes will be a big test and because it is a knockout game, our players must be prepared to be in their best form.

If we drop our levels and suffer a loss, it would be hard to overturn it, so we must be in top shape and sharp on the pitch to secure the victory.

Nantes will play under less pressure because we are one of the favourites to win the competition and we must show we can deliver.